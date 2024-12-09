Global Estrogen Blockers Market Set For 7.3% Growth, Reaching $12.37 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Estrogen Blockers Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-for a limited time only!

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The estrogen blockers market size is expected to see significant growth in the coming years. From a robust valuation of $8.72 billion in 2023, the market is projected to reach $9.35 billion in 2024, registering an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.1%. This growth is primarily attributed to the rise in prevalence of prostate cancer, greater incidence of hormone-related disorders, and an uptick in the adoption of hormone replacement therapy HRT.

By the year 2028, the market size is likely to grow to $12.37 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3%. What are the main factors driving this growth? Market trends such as advancements in estrogen blocker development, the discovery of novel estrogen blockers with improved efficiency, strategic partnerships among market players, and new product approvals play a key role.

For a deeper understanding of the estrogen blockers market, download a sample of our comprehensive report: ttps://

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Estrogen Blockers Market?

Breast cancer prevalence is on the rise and this surge is a prime factor propelling the growth of the estrogen blocker market. Breast cancer, originating in the breast tissue and primarily affecting the milk ducts and lobules, is known to be influenced by the hormone estrogen. This hormone can stimulate the growth of cancer cells and the use of estrogen blockers can hinder this progress, aiding in treatment and potentially reducing recurrence.

Who are the major players in this rapidly evolving market?

Companies such as Pfizer Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co. Inc, Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A, AstraZeneca PLC, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Viatris Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., to name just a few, are driving the innovations and developments in the estrogen blockers market.

To get a comprehensive view of all the market players, new advancements, and future projections, access the full report:

How is the Estrogen Blockers Market Segmented?

- By Product: Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators SERMs, Aromatase Inhibitors, Estrogen Receptor Downregulators ERDs, Other Products

- By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

- By Application: Breast Cancer Treatment, Hormone Replacement Therapy HRT, Infertility Treatment, Post-Menopausal Osteoporosis, Other Applications

In terms of regional coverage, North America dominated the estrogen blockers market in 2023. However, the report also provides insights on other key regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

One of the emerging trends in the estrogen blockers market is the focus of major companies on the development of advanced estrogen blocker drugs. These are combined with AKT Protein Kinase B inhibitors and Selective estrogen receptor degraders SERDs to enhance treatment efficacy and address resistance issues in breast cancer therapy.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Esophageal Catheters Global Market Report 2024



Esophageal Cancer Global Market Report 2024



Esophageal Dysphagia Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

visit The Business Research Company

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: ),

YouTube: ),

Global Market Model: /global-market-model ).



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.