Pregnant Woman Forced To Deliver Outside Hospital, Baby Dies Shortly After Birth In Sidhi

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Dec 9 (IANS) A tragic incident of alleged medical negligence has emerged from Sidhi district, Madhya Pradesh, where a pregnant woman was reportedly denied admission to a government-run hospital despite being in a critical condition.

As a result, she delivered her baby outside the hospital premises on a stretcher. The newborn girl survived for only 30 minutes.

The shocking episode took place late Sunday night at the Sidhi district hospital. The woman, initially admitted to a primary centre in Majhauli, located about 50 km from Sidhi, was referred to the district hospital after her condition deteriorated.

Upon her arrival at the Sidhi district hospital on Sunday evening, her condition continued to deteriorate. Medical staff at the district hospital subsequently referred her to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital (SGMH) in Rewa, which is nearly 70 km away.

While the woman's family was preparing to transport her to Rewa, she experienced severe labour pains. Despite being in urgent need of care, the woman remained on a stretcher outside the hospital. A group of women used sarees to create a makeshift cover, under which the woman delivered her baby girl. Tragically, the newborn died 30 minutes after birth.

Following the incident, the woman's family staged a protest outside the hospital, alleging gross medical negligence.

"She was in critical condition and urgently needed medical attention, but the hospital staff refused to admit her, claiming she had been discharged and could not be taken back. Security guards even assaulted us when we pleaded for help," said Nikhil Kumar, a relative of the woman.

In response to the uproar, Sidhi District Collector Swarochish Somavanshi has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

"A detailed investigation has been initiated, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings," the collector assured.

The incident has drawn widespread criticism, raising questions about the state of healthcare facilities in Madhya Pradesh.