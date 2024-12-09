Third Wave Coffee brews in Mysuru with its first Cafe at Devraj Urs Road

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) National, 09th December, 2024: Third Wave Coffee, the coffee-first QSR brand, announced its launch into the enchanting city of Mysuru with its first Cafe at Devraj Urs Road. The launch event witnessed the presence of His Highness Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Rajat Luthra, CEO, of Third Wave Coffee. This Cafe marks the foray of the brand’s specialty coffee experience into Mysuru, taking the brand into 8 cities across the country with a total of 117 stores. The brand continues to focus on expanding its footprint with an aim to open 150 stores by March 2025.

Over the past eight years, Third Wave Coffee has upheld its unwavering commitment to blending comfort and creativity across its stores. Their stores are designed to encourage meaningful connections and personal reflection, extending the specialty coffee experience to its customers.

“Coffee is not just an occasional beverage anymore, it is powering people’s day now,” said Rajat Luthra, CEO, Third Wave Coffee, speaking at the launch. “And we are on a mission to deliver our exceptional coffee experience to more & more customers, wherever they are. Mysuru is one of the most charming cities in Southern India and we are honored to introduce our specialty brews to the people of the city. Our Cafes are spaces created with an aim to inspire and foster deep connections with our customers, and we are excited to bring the Third Wave Coffee experience to the community of Mysore.”



Beyond coffee, Third Wave Coffee stores aim to engage customers through events, workshops, and collaborations, staying true to the brand’s legacy of nurturing innovation and creativity. The brand’s stores make for a perfect spot to catch up with friends & loved ones, engage in an important meeting or simply spend quality time with yourself, perhaps over a good book. With warm and welcoming interiors, the decor of the stores reflects influences from local culture, making them ideal spaces for inspiring conversations and building connections. The menu also includes something for everyone - from single-origin coffees to cold brews to handcrafted sandwiches, wraps, shareable bites and more. For those who can’t get enough of their coffee fix, the brand offers exciting merchandise too!



The Mysuru Cafe launch marks the brand’s presence in 8 cities across the country, in addition to Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, etc. With 117 Cafes across the country, the brand aims to have 150 stores by March 2025, with plans to explore new cities such as Chennai, Mangaluru, amongst others.





