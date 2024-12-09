Argentem Creek Partners Secures Financial Services Permission from ADGM

(MENAFN- Jensenmatthews) Abu Dhabi, UAE — 9 December 2024 – Argentem Creek Partners, a prominent U.S.-based emerging markets focused investment firm, has successfully secured its Financial Services Permission (FSP) from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of ADGM, the international financial centre of the UAE’s capital, concluding the firm’s licensing process and marking a strategic expansion into the Middle East. This license enables Argentem Creek to offer a range of investment solutions across the region, focusing on special situations, private credit & equity capital solutions and advisory.

Argentem Creek Partners first entered the UAE market through a partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) under its AED 2 billion Innovation Program. This collaboration provided critical support to the firm in establishing its MENA and Asia headquarters within ADGM, allowing Argentem Creek to leverage Abu Dhabi’s financial infrastructure and access investment opportunities across key markets in the region.

Daniel Chapman, CEO and CIO of Argentem Creek Partners, commented, “Securing the final licensing stage with ADGM represents a pivotal achievement in our growth strategy across the Middle East and Asia. With this approval, Argentem Creek is now well-positioned to deliver our market expertise to regional investors and businesses. We are grateful for ADIO’s instrumental support and ADGM’s robust regulatory environment, which collectively reinforce Abu Dhabi’s standing as a premier hub for investment innovation.”

Jeroen Westrik, Regional Director of Argentem Creek Partners, added, “This license signifies our commitment to Abu Dhabi and the broader MENA market. It underscores Argentem Creek’s focus on establishing trusted partnerships and delivering high conviction investments that can drive sustainable growth in key sectors, including energy, transition materials, minerals, fintech and other strategic industries & infrastructure.”



Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief of Market Development at ADGM, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Argentem Creek Partners to ADGM as they solidify their presence in one of the world’s leading financial districts. Argentem Creek’s expansion into Abu Dhabi marks a significant milestone in leveraging their specialized expertise and innovative approach to investment solutions. Their focus on strategic industries and sustainable growth aligns seamlessly with ADGM’s robust ecosystem, fostering greater cross-border collaboration and unlocking new opportunities across the Middle East and Asia. Their presence will undoubtedly enhance Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a global financial powerhouse.”



With the FSP secured, Argentem Creek Partners is set to expand its influence and foster cross-border collaborations across the Middle East and Asia. This milestone positions the firm to play a vital role in Abu Dhabi’s growing prominence as a global investment destination.





