SentinelOne Named Best Overall Cloud and Application Security Offering in CRN 2024 Product of the Year Awards

(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 9, 2024 - SentinelOne, a global leader in AI security, announced today that its Singularity Cloud Security solution won best overall cloud and application security offering in CRN’s 2024 Products of the Year. It was one of four CRN Product of the Year awards that SentinelOne took home in the 2024 contest. Singularity MDR, which was launched in August of 2024, won in the Technology subcategory of Managed Detection and Response. Singularity Cloud Security complemented its overall category win by taking home awards as the best in Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) offering in both the Technology and Customer Need subcategories.

“Customer-focused innovation is at the heart of everything we do at SentinelOne – it's central to our mission of protecting customers from an ever expanding and evolving threat landscape,” said Ric Smith, President, Product, Technology and Operations, SentinelOne. “We continue to invest in developing AI-powered solutions that provide real-time, autonomous security across cloud, endpoint and identities and give our partners best-in-class capabilities to protect their customers and grow their security portfolios.”

The CRN Products of the Year Awards spotlight the product innovations and technical advances most effectively serving IT channel solution providers and their customers. Finalists were selected by the CRN editorial team in 30 different technology categories and then rated by solution providers who have real-world experience with the products. Based on those ratings, winners were determined for each overall product category as well as three subcategories within each product category, including Technology, Revenue and Profit, and Customer Need.

“Winners of the 2024 CRN Products of the Year Awards are innovators committed to delivering exceptional new products and features that improve outcomes for channel partners and their customers,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Each award winner was selected by solution providers who have day-to-day experiences of the product, making it an invaluable resource for partners exploring ways to enhance their portfolio offerings. Our congratulations go out to each winner, and we look forward to their future innovation.”







