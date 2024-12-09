New Music Alert Michelle Maxine Alizadeh With Her New Single That Christmas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Michelle MaxiNe - That Christmas

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- She is a Dutch singer/contralto and songwriter.”That Christmas” is one of Michelle MaxiNe's new recorded singles which was recorded in London,England. The production quality on "That Christmas” is top-notch, thanks in large part to Michelle MaxiNe's diverse experience and talented musicians she works with. The melody is romantic and powerful, providing the perfect foundation for Michelle MaxiNe's lyrical and dramatic vocals. Her voice, both powerful and nuanced, soars over the waltzing rhythm, creating a sense of tranquility that is simply infectious. The combination of MaxiNe's vocal prowess and the production results in a track that feels both modern and timeless.As a performer who began her musical journey at the age of two, entertaining her family and dreaming of a career in music, Michelle MaxiNe's passion and dedication are evident in every note of "That Christmas ." This track not only showcases her talent as a singer and songwriter but also her ability to create music that resonates on a universal level. Michelle MaxiNe has proven once again that she is an artist to watch, and "That Christmas " is a shining example of her ability to create music that moves both the body and the soul.You can listen to it on all streaming platforms and watch her music video on her YouTube/VeVo channels. She is writing songs in different genres. Her next song is gonna be in a dance pop style and following songs are pop ballads and hip hop songs. Michelle MaxiNe AliZadeh is planning to bring them out during 2025 and will send some of her songs into the Eurovision song contest and a few different festivals in order to participate in 2025-2026. P.s Rumour has it that Michelle MaxiNe and SEVDALIZA Alizadeh are cousins. Go ahead and get grooving by clicking those links below!://

Music&Lyrics-Michelle MaxiNe. Special Thanks to Alex Bruhtiy, Julia Aleksandrova, AyZa and The Recording Studio London.

