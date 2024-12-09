Jay-Z Denies Drugging, Raping 13-Year-Old Girl With Sean Diddy

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 9 (IANS) Record producer Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, has defended himself after he was accused of drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl with Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

A document was filed in a court and added Jay-Z, 55 to the original sexual assault lawsuit filed in October, which only listed 51-year-old Diddy as a defendant, according to co.

The reported assault is said to have taken place after the Awards in New York, and the victim initially accused Diddy of drugging and rapping her. Now, Jay-Z, who is married to Beyonce, is facing the same allegations.

Jay-Z has reacted to the amendment and accused the lawyer, who is representing Jane Doe, of "blackmail and fraud" and said that the allegations "so heinous in nature" that he would expect there to be a "criminal complaint" made against him, not a "civil" one.

In a statement published through Roc Nation, Jay-Z said:“My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a 'lawyer' named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle.

“No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!

“These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?”

The musician tagged the lawyer as a "deplorable human."

Jay-Z said that this lawyer, who he has done“a bit of research” on,“seems to have a pattern of these type of theatrics!”

“I have no idea how you have come to be such a deplorable human Mr. Buzbee, but I promise you I have seen your kind many times over. I'm more than prepared to deal with your type. You claim to be a marine?! Marines are known for their valour, you have neither honour nor dignity."

Jay-Z shared that his heart breaks for his children who he and his wife will be sitting down with to educate on“the cruelty and greed of people".

He wrote: "My only heartbreak is for my family.

"My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence.

"Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit."

Jay-Z also labelled lawyer an "ambulance chaser in a cheap suit".

He added:“My heart and support goes out to true victims in the world, who have to watch how their life story is dressed in costume for profitability by this ambulance chaser in a cheap suit.

“You have made a terrible error in judgement thinking that all 'celebrities' are the same. I'm not from your world. I'm a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We don't play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honour.”

Diddy, who is currently in jail on federal sex trafficking charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty, had denied drugging and raping the 13-year-old girl.