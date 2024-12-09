HIL: Goal Is To Lead By Example, Says Odisha Warriors Captain

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) Odisha Warriors captain Neha is all set to embark on a historic journey as she leads her team in the first-ever Women's Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25. Having recently triumphed with the Indian squad at the Asian Champions Trophy, Neha now steps into the captaincy role with renewed and focus for this landmark event in Indian hockey.

Reflecting on the significance of the inaugural Women's HIL, Neha underscored its importance for the next generation of players.“We've been waiting for a like this for years, and now that it's finally here, it feels surreal. It's a huge opportunity for young girls to showcase their talent on a national stage. This league will also inspire those who didn't make it this season to push harder and aim for the next edition. I'm confident the HIL will help unearth new talent for the Indian team,” she said.

Neha, who has been appointed captain of the Odisha Warriors, is eager to take on the new responsibility.“This is my first major tournament as a captain, and while there's a sense of pressure, I'm excited about the challenge. I've been part of the Indian setup for a while, so I know how to step up when it's required. I've always embraced leadership roles, whether it's guiding my teammates or taking crucial decisions on the field. Our squad is full of experienced and talented players, so I won't have to tell them much. My goal is to lead by example and bring out the best in my team.”

Despite recent personal milestones, including her marriage, Neha remains focused on balancing her professional and personal commitments.“Managing both aspects of my life is something I've been doing for years. My marriage doesn't change my approach towards the game. My husband is incredibly supportive and understands how much hockey means to me. So, my sole focus right now is the HIL, and I'm ready to give it my all,” she explained.

At the HIL auction, Neha was acquired for Rs 10 lakh, a testament to her valuable contribution to the sport. While she hasn't decided how to use the money, she hopes to contribute to the development of young athletes.“I want to give back in some way, perhaps by supporting girls in hockey academies who need financial assistance,” she shared.

Fresh off her victory in the Asian Champions Trophy in Rajgir, Bihar, Neha is bringing the same confidence and determination to the HIL.“Playing in front of a home crowd is always special. The energy and support from the fans played a big part in our success in Rajgir, and I'm hoping for a similar atmosphere in the HIL. As a central midfielder, my aim is to support both the attack and defense and help my team in every aspect.”

As the Women's HIL prepares to revolutionise Indian women's hockey, Neha offered words of encouragement to aspiring young players.“My advice to young players is to seize this opportunity and express yourselves on the field. We've waited a long time for a league like this, and it's finally here. Use this platform to work harder, improve your skills, and shine at an early stage in your career.”