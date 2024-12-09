APO Group Account Director, Rosemary Otalor, Selected As Judge For The 2024 Nestlé Nigeria Media Awards

(MENAFN- APO Group)

APO Group, the leading pan-African communications and PR consultancy firm, is proud to announce that its Account Director, Rosemary Otalor, has been invited for the second consecutive year to serve as a judge for the prestigious Nestlé Nigeria Awards.

The Nestlé Nigeria Media Awards, now in its fourth edition, recognise and reward excellence in journalism, highlighting the professionalism and dedication of media professionals across Nigeria. Organised by Nestlé Nigeria PLC, the awards highlight impactful storytelling on critical themes including affordable nutrition, environmental sustainability, women empowerment, youth development, community advancement, finance, agriculture, and photojournalism.

Rosemary Otalor's reappointment underscores her exceptional contributions to the communications industry and reflects APO Group's commitment to delivering excellence through its talented team. With a wealth of experience in strategic communications and media engagement, Rosemary brings unparalleled expertise to the judging panel, further elevating the quality and credibility of this prestigious initiative.

Commenting on Rosemary Otalor's appointment, Rania El Rafie, Vice President of Public Relations and Strategic Communications at APO Group, said:“Rosemary's reappointment as a judge for the Nestlé Nigeria Media Awards is a proud moment for APO Group. It reflects her extraordinary talent and the value she brings to the communications industry. At APO Group, we are committed to nurturing and showcasing excellence, and Rosemary embodies this vision perfectly. We are delighted to see her contributions recognised on such a prestigious platform.”

“I am honoured to be part of the adjudication panel at the Nestlé Nigeria Media Awards once again,” said Otalor.“This platform not only celebrates the hard work of Nigerian journalists but also acknowledges and recognises the vital role of storytelling in driving change across the continent.”

With over 12 years of expertise in public relations and communications, Otalor is a highly accomplished professional who has successfully managed campaigns across diverse industries, including food and beverages, consumer goods, energy, oil and gas, healthcare, and financial services. Her proactive and dynamic approach, marked by a blend of passion, creativity, and skill, has consistently delivered exceptional outcomes for her clients.

Otalor is an Associate Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and a member of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria. Beyond her professional accolades, she is deeply committed to driving positive change across Africa, with a particular focus on empowering women and youth through education and advocacy.

The awards ceremony, set to take place in Lagos on XX December 2024, promises to be a remarkable celebration of journalistic excellence, bringing together media professionals, organisations, and key stakeholders to honour outstanding contributions to the industry.

For additional details about the 2024 Nestlé Nigeria Media Awards, please visit Nestle

