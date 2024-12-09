(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 09 December 2024:

The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre - Abu Dhabi (ADCMC) has achieved a major milestone in institutional resilience, receiving accreditation from the Disaster Recovery Institute International (DRI International). This makes ADCMC the world’s first specialised emergency management centre to secure this prestigious recognition, placing it among a select group of only three global organisations awarded this certification each year by DRI International.



With this accreditation, ADCMC has joined a distinguished list of global organisations recognised by DRI International since its founding in 1988. The Centre obtained this accreditation following an optimal evaluation of its institutional maturity in the specialised field. This evaluation included an extensive review of key documents to ensure their alignment with the Centre’s objectives, responsibilities, and future goals. The assessment covered a wide range of operational documents and procedures, including evaluation procedures, planning and testing awareness training plans, crisis communication plan, incident and emergency management plans, among other relevant operational documents and procedures.



This accreditation strengthens the Centre’s capacity to respond promptly and effectively to emergencies, crises, and disasters, in line with the global benchmarks in managing crises. To ensure the enhancement of institutional resilience, the accreditation process incorporated a range of international benchmarks used in the comprehensive evaluation of the Centre within the emergencies, crises, and disasters ecosystem.





H.E. Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Chairman of the Emergency, Crises and Disaster Management Team, commended the efforts of ADCMC, saying: “Obtaining the international accreditation reflects our forward-thinking vision to establish and enhance a comprehensive system that streamlines the management of emergencies, crises, and disasters, being completely prepared while adhering to best international benchmarks. It further reinforces our commitment towards ensuring future-preparedness, which is in line with the ambitious vision of our wise leadership, further positioning Abu Dhabi as an ideal emirate that can address upcoming challenges or crises efficiently. At ADCMC, we seek to garner more trust and leadership in local and regional levels in mitigating complex situations.”

H.E further stated that the prominent recognition for ADCMC highlights its efforts to further develop and innovate in its field or work, further enhancing the centre’s capability to maintain safety and stability among the community regardless of the situation.”



H.E. Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, the Director General of the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre – Abu Dhabi, said, “The accreditation of ADCMC by DRI International Resilient Enterprise Accreditation marks a significant step towards strengthening Abu Dhabi's preparedness to effectively and efficiently tackle future challenges. This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to the vision of our wise leadership to enhance emergency, crisis, and disaster response strategies. It also demonstrates the highest standards of institutional resilience incorporated in our plans. As the world’s first emergency centre and the first organisation in the UAE to achieve this accreditation, the Centre reaffirms its dedication to creating proactive mechanisms that assess institutional maturity in this specialised field, ensuring complete preparedness to manage any event.”



“This accreditation further demonstrates the Centre's capacity to effectively manage events in critical times, showcasing its preparedness and adaptability. It also plays a key role in enhancing the confidence of both the local community and the global audience in the Centre’s capacity to respond effectively to various crises,” H.E. added.





The DRI International’s Resilient Enterprise accreditation serves as a crucial benchmark for an institution’s resilience, showcasing its ability to effectively handle emergencies, crises, and disasters. Furthermore, it highlights their implementation of comprehensive plans that incorporate efficient ecosystem measures.





