LIMITED TIME ONLY: THEMED REAL MADRID WORLD ROOMS LAUNCHED AT LAPITA, DUBAI PARKSTM AND RESORTS

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, 5 December 2024: Lapita, Dubai ParksTM and Resorts, now officially recognised as the UAE's first and only Polynesian 5-star resort, is launching Dubai's first exclusive World themed rooms, available for a limited time only. This limited-time staycation invites families and fans to experience the thrills of the newest theme park at Dubai ParksTM and Resorts: Real Madrid World.

From the moment guests check in, they are transported into the legendary world of football. Each room is meticulously designed, filled with elements and décor that brings the essence of Real Madrid World to life. But that's just the start of the action!

Included in the experience is free access to Real Madrid World, featuring 40 thrilling indoor and outdoor attractions. Highlights include the Hala Madrid Coaster, the region's first wooden roller coaster and Stars Flyer, the tallest swing ride in the world. Theme Park enthusiasts can also engage in interactive challenges at The Real Challenge and snap selfies with life-sized figures of football legends at Meet the Stars, and marvel at the club's prestigious 15 European football cups and 11 European basketball cups at the 'Bernabeu Experience'.





But that's not all! The experience also comes with a Real Madrid World-themed t-shirt upon arrival and a delicious meal at the exclusive Hala Madrid Restaurant, where guests can savour dishes inspired by football passion. For young football enthusiasts, there are Kids Personal Training sessions at Real Madrid World along with personalised fitness sessions from Wednesday to Sunday including fun activities ensuring an unforgettable experience.

Guests will also enjoy a VIP ride pass for seamless transportation throughout the stay, as well as an exclusive VIP personal tour of Lapita, where they can discover the Polynesian culture and take home cherished memories with Polaroid pictures.

With an experience designed to thrill football fans and entertain the entire family, Lapita's Real Madrid World themed staycation is a one-stop destination for fun, relaxation, and adventure.

For more information, visit or call +971 4 810 9999 for reservations