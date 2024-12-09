Vietnam's F88 Certified For Excellent Level Of Sustainability

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



HANOI, VIETNAM - OutReach Newswire - 9 December 2024 - The Vietnamese F88 Business Joint Stock Company has been certified by Synesgy for excellent compliance with environmental, social and governance (ESG) principals, fully in line with national and international best practices.







Earning an ESG Score of 'A' indicates that F88's performance is at an excellent level of sustainability.

Synesgy is a digital platform supporting organisations and businesses in measuring their ESG impacts certified by the CRIF Rating Agency. Synesgy's methodology follows international sustainability standards like the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). Currently, Synesgy's platform is implemented in more than 30 countries and territories and is compatible with more than 35 industries and sectors, including finance and banking.

According to Synesgy, F88 was highly rated for its efforts in environmental protection and its contribution to sustainable development for society along with its community connection, workforce management, relationship building and corporate governance. Achievements in corporate governance are also highly scored thanks to the company's early implementation of core management frameworks, such as its code of conduct and risk management framework, as well as its effective sustainable development initiatives.

'Synesgy's certification helps the enterprise uphold their commitments to sustainability and transparency, which are increasingly important values. The certificate is a proof for F88's ESG practices,' said a representative of Expo the ESG certification unit in line with Synesgy's criteria system in Vi?t Nam.

Since its operation in 2013, F88 has become a leading pawnshop chain operator in Vietnam, providing inclusive financial solutions for low- and middle-income customers with a network of 868 stores nationalwide.

The advantage of F88's loan packages lie in transparency and accessibility.

Notably, F88 targets customers who are under banked, so its products contribute to expanding the coverage of financial products and providing support to customers when they are in need of capital as well as preventing usury a significant plus for the company.

F88 has also actively organised community programmes. Since 2019, its Grain of Low fund has given around 10,000 gifts to disadvantaged households every year. The Green Dream programme has provided support to disadvantaged women to start a business by giving them production and training tools.

The firm is also valued by Great Place to Work for its positive working environment, its principals and its success in improving the health and wellbeing of its employees and their families.

About F88:

Founded in 2013, F88 has over a decade of experience and continues to expand its network, enhance its products, and offer convenient services to meet diverse financial needs. With 824 branches nationwide, F88 has provided over 10 million quick and easy financial solutions to more than 3.4 million customers, significantly improving the lives of everyday workers. The trust of our customers is the best testament to F88's reliability and service quality.



