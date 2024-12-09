Sunevision Launches The Second Year Startup Programme

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



SUNeVision Startup Programme is open for applications now until 4 February 2025 and will support 10 candidates in each cohort.

HONG KONG SAR - OutReach Newswire - 9 December 2024 - SUNeVision Holdings Ltd. ('SUNeVision', SEHK: 1686), the number one data centre provider in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce the continuation of its Startup Programme for the second consecutive year. This ongoing initiative aims to accelerate the growth of local startups and enhance the thriving I&T ecosystem within Hong Kong's digital economy. The programme is designed to empower startups at every stage to innovate and scale, helping them navigate through the development journey.In the Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2024[1], Hong Kong was ranked first in Asia among the world's top 100 emerging ecosystems. With the ever-growing startup landscape in Hong Kong, SUNeVision has bolstered its support for the second cohort of the startup programme, driven by the steadfast commitment to fostering the startup ecosystem. The second year of the programme will provide startups with a combination of technological resources and mentorship support to turbocharge the development of innovative solutions. Startups will have the opportunity to harness SUNeVision's AI-ready infrastructure and exceptional interconnection ecosystem, along with a robust array of cutting-edge technologies provided by the programme partners.The programme is inviting online applications from local startup companies showcasing expertise in technology-related sectors like Artificial Intelligence, Biotechnology, FinTech, and Smart City. The programme welcomes mission-driven startups that integrate AI-related technologies into their solutions. Applicants should have a vision to grow their businesses in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area, thereby contributing to the development of Hong Kong as an international innovation and technology (I&T) hub.Successful applicants will receive comprehensive support with up to HK$160,000 SUNeVision Points, which can be redeemed for technological solutions and mentorship support from SUNeVision and the programme partners. SUNeVision enables startups to host their infrastructure on its hyperscale data centre, providing the essential power and space to run data-intensive AI applications. Winners will gain exclusive access to a diverse ecosystem of over 300 providers across telecommunications, hyperscale cloud, ISP, CDN, OTT, and other business entities. The programme's strategic partners will offer wide-ranging solutions support, including syndicate technology infrastructure from; internet and managed hosting from; omnichannel and business workflow from; cybersecurity and website protection from; authentic Cantonese language solutions from, and business development tools and virtual sales fromsaid, 'We are thrilled to launch the second year of SUNeVision's Startup Programme, as we remain dedicated to accelerating high-potential startups in the city. This initiative underscores our commitment to supporting the HKSAR Government's vision to develop Hong Kong into an international hub for innovation and technology. This year, we anticipate more AI startups to participate in the programme, with our hyperscale infrastructure primed to empower these startups in developing innovative solutions. Together with our partners, we strive to build a dynamic platform that fosters the growth of the startup ecosystem and advances the digital economy.'[1] Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2024To learn more about SUNeVision Startup Programme, please visit our website .Hashtag: #SUNeVision

About SUNeVision

SUNeVision (SEHK: 1686), the technology arm of Sun Hung Kai Properties (SEHK: 0016), is the largest data centre provider in Hong Kong. We provide industry-leading carrier and cloud-neutral data centre services with Asia's number one connectivity. We connect providers of telecommunications, cloud, ISP, CDN, OTT from local, mainland China and global with enterprises of different businesses on our Asia leading data centre ecosystem.

SUNeVision forms MEGA Campus by extending the connectivity edge from highly connected MEGA-i to other high-tier data centres, including MEGA Gateway, MEGA IDC, MEGA Plus and MEGA Two. Facilities on MEGA Campus are interconnected through a dedicated dark fibre network and around 15,000 cross-connects. Together with City PoPs of major submarine cables in our facilities, we enable our customers for direct connections to multi-cloud platforms and multi-cloud exchanges with the best connectivity in town. The addition of cable landing stations HKIS-1 and HKIS-2 to our data centre portfolio will provide a one-stop-solution to cable owners and users, strengthening our position as the leading connectivity hub in Asia. We are committed to supporting Hong Kong as a regional information hub and a strategic gateway to mainland China.

