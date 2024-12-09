GCC Digital Government Services Set Global Standard In Citizen Satisfaction And Emerging AI Adoption, BCG Report Reveals

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



UAE Dubai, December 9, 2024 - The latest report from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) highlights the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region's exemplary performance in digital government services, with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) achieving global leadership in citizen satisfaction. This sixth edition of BCG's GCC Digital Government Citizen Survey illustrates the growing integration of digital services into daily life across the region, setting new benchmarks for efficiency and accessibility in public service.

BCG's findings show that GCC countries lead globally in citizen satisfaction with digital government services, reaching a net satisfaction score of 81%. GCC citizens also report using these services 22% more frequently than the global average, reflecting high engagement and a strong commitment from governments to deliver quality digital experiences. Notably, 76% of GCC citizens embrace AI-powered government services driven by virtual assistants and personalized solutions that enhance accessibility and efficiency. Additionally, 42% of GCC respondents expect services to perform at regional and global top-performer standards in 2024, underscoring citizens' high expectations for public service quality.

'The citizens of the GCC are increasingly holding their governments to the same standards as major tech players, expecting rapid, innovative solutions that meet their needs efficiently and seamlessly,' said Rami Mourtada, Partner & Director of Digital Transformation, BCG. 'GCC governments are delivering on these expectations by embracing a digital-first approach and moving at the pace with global emerging tech trends. With the transformative potential of Generative AI ahead, sustained investment and innovation will be crucial to maintaining their leadership in government services and meeting the evolving demands of the digital age. '

GCC Leads in AI Trust and Digital Satisfaction, Advancing GenAI-Driven Public Services

As global interest in GenAI expands, GCC emerges as a leader. As found in the report, citizens in the GCC exhibited a net trust of 71%, forty-nine percentage points higher than the global average, for their government use of AI in digital services. This leading level of trust has also been matched with substantial investments in AI and digital infrastructure across the region led by public initiatives. Leading this charge, Saudi Arabia's National Strategy for Data and AI targets economic growth with a projected contribution of SAR500 billion ($133.3 billion) to GDP by 2030.

Similarly, Qatar is driving digital transformation through strategic collaborations with Qatar University and tech providers to upskill ICT professionals in AI, 5G, and cloud computing. Rounding out these advances the UAE's Technology Innovation Institute has positioned itself as an AI leader by developing the open-source Falcon LLM, demonstrating the region's technology capabilities in generative AI. These coordinated efforts across GCC combine public trust with strategic investments and technological advancement in AI.

With some of the highest global rates of GenAI usage, GCC citizens demonstrate a solid readiness to adopt AI-driven solutions in public services. Extensive investments by the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar have helped maintain high levels of satisfaction with digital services, which fosters confidence in government use of AI. This foundation of trust and strategic investment supports the GCC's leading position in citizen satisfaction and presents an opportunity for the region to shape next-generation digital government services. As countries worldwide explore GenAI integration, the GCC stands poised to set new standards in AI-powered public service that adapts to evolving citizen needs.

'The GCC stands at a real and unprecedented opportunity,' said Dr. Lars Littig, Managing Director & Partner, BCG, and EMESA Leader of BCG's Center for Digital Government. 'Achieving a cohesive, government-wide digital evolution requires a strategic vision, solid governance, and effective coordination within and outside the public sector. In the GCC, governments are advancing data governance and responsible AI practices to build citizen trust, treating data as a national resource that fuels smarter policy decisions.'

Strategic Recommendations for GCC Governments

To sustain their digital transformation momentum and meet rising citizen expectations, BCG's report outlines four strategic pillars to guide GCC governments toward enhanced digital services and effective AI integration:

1. Innovate Continuously - - GCC governments should remain agile in developing new digital features and services to meet evolving citizen needs of technological advancements and seamless digital-first interactions.

2. Prioritize Usability - Addressing usability challenges and ensuring convenient, efficient touchpoints will maximize accessibility and satisfaction across digital services and foster a more inclusive digital ecosystem.

3. Accelerate AI and GenAI Adoption- Accelerate AI and GenAI Adoption - Deploy targeted AI applications in high-impact cases where citizens feel most comfortable, maximizing service quality and citizen engagement.

4. Focus on Trust-Building - Focus on Trust-Building - Establish robust data governance frameworks prioritizing privacy, security, and transparency in digital and AI-enabled services.

This approach addresses citizen concerns and positions GCC nations as leaders in responsible AI adoption, creating a balanced and forward-looking framework for digital governance.

The region's success in digital government transformation highlights its commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible, and innovative public services. As GCC governments continue investing in digital infrastructure, they address current expectations and lay the foundation for sustained leadership in the global digital landscape.