Etihad Airways' Low-Level Flypast Marks The Final Countdown To The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024

Abu Dhabi, 8 December 2024: Racing fans were treated to a spectacular, low-level fly-past just minutes before the start of the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix by an aircraft from Title Sponsor Etihad Airways.

Ahead of the final race in 2024's record-breaking F1 season, the Etihad Airways Airbus A380 flew over the iconic start-finish line of Yas Marina Circuit at an altitude of 600 ft during the UAE national anthem.



