Ferrari Celebrates 30 Years In The Middle East With Six Unique Ferrari 296 GTBS

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



The cars pay homage to the Gulf Nations; United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman and share a unique livery and interior treatment, with each model boasting an individualised exterior colour

The cars were unveiled at the Casa Ferrari event in Abu Dhabi to mark the milestone anniversary of 30 years in the Middle East Marking the occasion, six special Maranello clutches have also been created, inspired by the six Ferrari 296 GTBs

Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates), 8 December 2024 – Ferrari celebrated its 30th anniversary in the Middle East by unveiling six exclusive and greatly customised 296 GTBs designed and created especially for the occasion. The cars, showcasing unrivalled aesthetics and unprecedented design originality, were unveiled at the prestigious Casa Ferrari event, coinciding with the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix weekend (6th to 8th December).

The six 296 GTBs were created by the Special Equipment team within the Ferrari Personalisation and the Colour & Trim departments in six unique colour configurations, with a trim dedicated to each of the Gulf countries.

On the momentous occasion of the Prancing Horse's 30th anniversary, Giorgio Turri, General Manager of Ferrari Middle East, said: 'As we celebrate three decades of our presence in the Middle East the outstanding six one-of-a-kind, highly customized 296 GTBs pay homage to the Gulf Nations, where we are so very proud to have forged strong connections and garnered such appreciation and passion. Every element of these cars has been designed taking inspiration from the six Gulf Countries, appreciating their unique spirit and personality. This creation serves to strengthen our bond with clients in the region, fostering an emotional connection to those that call the Middle East home.'

The cars present a unique palette of highly distinctive metallic colours, with the livery incorporating an original matte colour never used before, 'Arabian Golden Sheen'. The striking and original tone has been specially created to represent the reflection of sunlight on desert sands and extends to the model's roof, rims and spoiler, as well as being used to gracefully depict the name of each country in Arabic calligraphy on the engine cover.

Bold, spectacular and visually arresting are the best words to describe the body colour palette. The UAE's magnificent pearlescent white reflects its rich history and deep-rooted connection to the pearl diving tradition, meanwhile, the vibrant green of Saudi Arabia draws inspiration from the lush beauty of its oases, representing life, growth, and resilience in the heart of the desert. Kuwait's metallic brown celebrates its natural landscapes symbolizing warmth, strength, and timeless elegance. For Qatar, a deep, dark red captures the strength, pride, and the enduring spirit of its people. Bahrain's metallic black, flecked with gold, evokes the mystery and allure of its nightscape, a tribute to the elegance of starlit evenings. Finally, Oman's deep, metallic blue mirrors the enchanting beauty of its seas and coastline, embodying tranquility, depth, and natural allure.

The interior incorporates new materials inspired by and dedicated to the Middle East. Being fitted with Beige Honolulu leather coupled with Gold Metallic leather, the seats and lower door panels boast a diamond stitched design, showcasing a sporty and elegant combination. The Gold Metallic leather is characterised by a translucent surface that makes it glow and is used for the seat inserts and a part of the carpeting from the central tunnel, below the seats and onto the rear luggage shelf. For the first time on this model, the front luggage compartment is upholstered in leather.

In true Ferrari style, attention to detail remains paramount; the Prancing Horse depiction on the headrests and the logo have been embroidered using a special glossy gold thread with a metallic effect, elegant and striking finesse befitting a unique commemorative masterpiece. The addition of the Satin Gold plating of the H-shaped gearshift gate in the central tunnel is the ultimate reminder of the significance and uniqueness of six cars that mark this extraordinary anniversary with unedited exclusivity.

Giorgio Turri adds: 'As the region continues to grow and prosper, we see a very bright future for Ferrari in the Middle East region. The attributes of technological advancement, imaginative innovation and a quest for excellence are common to the brand and the Gulf nations, and we look forward to a continued journey of prosperity and success as we embark on our fourth decade in this great area of opportunity and ambition.'

Such is the significance of these six exclusive 296 GTBs that they have inspired the creation of six one-of-a-kind Maranello clutches. These accessories are characterized by the iconic designs of the Ferrari car silhouettes – a symbol of Made in Italy craftsmanship, attention to detail, and artisanal excellence. The Maranello clutches embody the ideal combination of automotive vocabulary and the brand's contemporary style in a one-of-a-kind accessory. This minaudire is meticulously crafted in the Ferrari Maranello factory, where the cars are built and assembled. The same artisanal method and process used for the cars, particularly the paint technique responsible for the clutch's lacquered colour, are employed in its creation. The evocative shape reveals the elegance of the Ferrari automotive sleek silhouette finished with an ultra-suede lining, a plaque engraved with the Ferrari logo, and a removable strap offering the versatility of being worn by hand or over the shoulder.

In these exclusive editions, Alcantara Sand interior colour and Gold metallic accessories are paired with liveries in the following Sheen shades: Brown Sand for Kuwait, Blue Waters for Oman, Pearl White for the United Arab Emirates, Night Sky for Bahrain, Maroon for Qatar, and Emerald Green for Saudi Arabia.

The Casa Ferrari event is an annual event held in Abu Dhabi during the F1 GP weekend. A temporary luxury hospitality and entertainment venue, it is designed as a villa, the concept mirroring its title – Casa, meaning house in Italian – serving as a home for the local Ferraristi community in the region.