Azerbaijan Premier League: Zira Wins Over Kapaz, While Neftchi Lost To Sumqayit
12/9/2024
Laman Ismayilova
Two more matches have been held in the 16th round of the
Azerbaijan Premier League, Azernews reports.
In the first match of the day, Zira defeated Kapaz 4-0 in Tovuz.
In the last match of the day, Sumqayit faced Neftchi on home soil,
winning the match with a score of 2-0. The goals were scored by
Kamran Guliyev and Jordan Rezabala.
With this victory, Sumqayiq increased their points total to 19
and positioned themselves in sixth place, while Neftchi remained in
eighth place with 13 points.
In other matches of the round, Araz-Nakhchivan won against
Sabail with a score of 2-0, and the match between Sabah and Qarabag
ended in a 1-1 draw.
The round will conclude with the match between Turan Tovuz and
Shamakhi which will be held on December 10.
The Azerbaijan Premier League is known as the top Azerbaijani
professional league for men's association football teams, which
consists of ten clubs.
Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches
each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and
twice away).
The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the
UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.
The runner-up and the 3rd-place winner secured the right to play
in the UEFA Europa Conference League starting in the second
qualifying round.
Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of
the Azerbaijani football system.
The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and
succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007.
Qarabag FC won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth
time.
