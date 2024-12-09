Kremlin Saves Its Syrian Military Bases Sheltering Assad With His Family
Syria's former President Bashar al-Assad is in Moscow with his
family after Russia granted them asylum on humanitarian grounds, a
Kremlin source told Russian news agencies on Sunday, and a deal has
been made to ensure the safety of Russian military bases,
Azernews reports, citing the Russian media sources.
Russia's Foreign Ministry said earlier that Assad had left Syria
and given orders for a peaceful transfer of power, after rebel
fighters raced into Damascus unopposed on Sunday, ending nearly six
decades of his family's iron-fisted rule.
“Syrian President Assad of Syria and members of his family have
arrived in Moscow. Russia has granted them asylum on humanitarian
grounds,” the privately-owned Interfax news agency and state media
quoted the unnamed Kremlin source as saying.
Interfax cited the same Kremlin source as saying Russia favoured
a political solution to the crisis in Syria, where Moscow supported
Assad during the long civil war.
The source said negotiations should be resumed under the
auspices of the United Nations.
Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's ambassador to international
organisations in Vienna, said on his Telegram messaging channel:
“Breaking news! Bashar al-Assad and his family in Moscow. Russia
does not betray friends in difficult situations.”
Moreover, Syrian opposition leaders had agreed to guarantee the
safety of Russian military bases and diplomatic institutions in
Syria, the source told news agencies. But some Russian war bloggers
said the situation around the bases was extremely tense and the
source did not say how long the security guarantee lasted.
