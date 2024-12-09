Russians Conducted 218 Attacks On 11 Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Over Last Day
12/9/2024 3:10:10 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, the occupiers struck 218 times at 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.
The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov said this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
According to him, Russian troops carried out 4 air strikes on Novoandriivka and Mala Tokmachka. 112 UAVs of various modifications attacked Lobkove, Huliaypole, Novoandriivka, Shcherbaki, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Novodarivka, Malynivka and Olhivske. 6 MLRS attacks hit Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodarivka. 96 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Lobkove, Pavlivka, Huliaipol, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Malynivka, Novodarivka and Olhivske.
There were 2 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured, Fedorov emphasized.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, 27 people were injured in Zaporizhzhia as a result of an air strike carried out by the Russian army on December 7.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA
