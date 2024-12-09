Russian Army Loses Another 1,220 Soldiers In Ukraine
Date
12/9/2024 3:10:09 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to December 9, 2024, amounted to about 754,590 people, including 1,220 people over the past day.
This is stated on the facebook page of the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.
Also, the Defense Forces destroyed 9,519 (+0) Russian tanks, 19,589 (+18) armored combat vehicles, 21,061 (+3) artillery systems, 1,253 (+0) MLRS, 1,023 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, and 329 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical UAVs - 20,093 (+22), cruise missiles - 2,859 (+2), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 30,989 (+24), special equipment - 3,636 (+1).
Read also: DIU
unit uses drones to destroy Russian hideouts, communications equipmen
The data is being updated.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of 22:00 on December 8, 178 combat clashes with Russians took place at the front.
