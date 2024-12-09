Russian Army Loses Another 1,220 Soldiers In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to December 9, 2024, amounted to about 754,590 people, including 1,220 people over the past day.

This is stated on the page of the General Staff of the of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

Also, the Defense Forces destroyed 9,519 (+0) Russian tanks, 19,589 (+18) armored combat vehicles, 21,061 (+3) artillery systems, 1,253 (+0) MLRS, 1,023 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, and 329 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical UAVs - 20,093 (+22), missiles - 2,859 (+2), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 30,989 (+24), special equipment - 3,636 (+1).

unit uses drones to destroy Russian hideouts, communications equipmen

The data is being updated.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of 22:00 on December 8, 178 combat clashes with Russians took place at the front.