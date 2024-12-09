Ukraine Shoots Down Two Russian Missiles, 18 Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces intercepted two Russian Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 18 kamikaze drones overnight Monday.

That's according to the Ukrainian Air Force, Ukrinform reports.

According to the report, from 19:30 on Sunday, December 8, the Russians attacked Ukraine with two guided missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea, 37 Shahed one-way attack drones, and UAVs of other types (launch areas: Orel and Primorsko-Akhtarsk).

As of 8:00, units of Ukraine's air defense forces, electronic warfare and mobile fire teams shot down two Kh-59/69 missiles and 18 UAVs in Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, Ternopil, and Odesa regions.

Russian Army loses another 1,220 soldiers in Ukraine

Eighteen drones were lost from radar, and one remains midair. Air defense units remain activated.

The infrastructure of several private enterprises sustained damage from the downed drones' debris in Vinnytsia region.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, since Sunday evening, Ukraine has been attacked by a swarm of Russian kamikaze drones.