War Update: 191 Clashes Along Frontlines, Russia Focusing On Pokrovsk, Kurakhove Axes

In the past day, December 8, a total of 191 combat engagements have been reported along the frontlines in Ukraine as the Russian invasion forces were most active in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Yesterday, the Russians launched a missile strike involving two missiles, as well as 14 air strikes, dropping 25 KAB glide bombs.

In addition, the Russian over 3,000 times shelled Ukraine's positions, including 92 times using MLR systems, and deployed 1,599 kamikaze drones.

Russian airstrikes targeted the areas of Novoandriivka and Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, missile and artillery units of Ukraine's Defense Forces hit an enemy manpower and equipment cluster, and two UAV control points.

Kharkiv axis: the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders five times in the areas of Vovchansk, Lyptsi, and Vysoka Yaruha.

Kupiansk axis: eight Russian attacks were reported. Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled assaults near Pishchane, Kolisnykivka, Lozova, and Zahryzove.

Lyman axis: the enemy attacked 28 times, trying to wedge into the defense lines near Bohuslavka, Druzheliubivka, Kopanka, Zelenyi Hai, Zarichne, Terny, Yampolivka, Hrekivka, Nadiia, and Makiivka.

Kramatorsk axis: Russian troops attacked three times in the areas of Stupochky, Chasiv Yar, and Bila Hora.

Toretsk axis: the enemy executed eight attacks near Toretsk, Diliivka, Leonidivka, and Shcherbynivka.

Pokrovsk axis: Ukraine held back 53 Russian assaults in the direction of Myroliubivka, Novotoretsk, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Zhovte, Novotroitske, and Chumatske.

Kurakhove axis: Defense Forces repelled 40 Russian attacks as the invaders tried to advance most actively in the areas of Sontsivka, Stari Terny, Maksymilianivka, Dachne, Kurakhovoye, Katerynivka, Yelizavetivka, Hanivka, Antonivka, and Uspenivka.

Vremivka axis: the Russian army executed 19 assaults on Ukraine's positions in the areas of Novosilka, Novodarivka, Sukhi Yaly, and Blahodatne.

Orikhiv axis: Russian troops, with air support, stormed the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces in the area of ​​Nesterianka once.

Prydniprovia axis: the Defense Forces successfully repelled seven offensives.

Huliaipole and Siversk axes: in the past day, Russian troops undertook no assault attempts.

Volyn and Polissia axes: no signs of enemy offensive groupings being formed were spotted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's casualty toll since the big invasion has been estimated at 754,590 including 1,220 killed or wounded in the past 24 hours.