President Of Dominican Republic Meets With Minister Of Public Health


12/9/2024 3:02:40 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: President of the Dominican Republic H E Luis Rodolfo Abinader met yesterday with Minister of Public health H E Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2024, currently taking place.
During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and discussed ways to strengthen and develop them in the health sector, as well as addressing key topics on the forum's agenda.
Members of the official delegation accompanying the President of the Dominican Republic were also present.

The Peninsula

