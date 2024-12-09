Minister Al Kaabi Heads Qatar's Delegation To 26Th GECF Ministerial Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Affairs, H E Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, headed Qatar's delegation to the 26th Ministerial Meeting of the Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), which was held in Tehran, the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The ministerial meeting tackled a number of issues of importance to the mission of the Forum particularly with regards to the role of in the ongoing energy transition.

Also under discussion was GECF's collective efforts to help advance regional and international dialogue on the central role natural gas can play in the transition to, and promotion of, low carbon economies.

The Gas Exporting Countries Forum is a gathering of the world's leading gas exporting countries.

It aims to build a mechanism for a more meaningful dialogue between gas producers and consumers to ensure stability and security of supply and demand in global natural gas markets.

On the sidelines of the Forum, Minister Al Kaabi met with the appointed Minister of Oil and Gas in the Government of National Unity of the State of Libya, Khalifa Abdul-Sadiq and the Minister of Energy, Petroleum & Mines of the Republic of Senegal, Birame Soulèye Diop.