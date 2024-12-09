QCB Governor Meets With Scale AI Global Head Of Growth

During the meetings, they reviewed the latest global economic developments. Seperately, QCB Governor also met with the President of the World Economic Forum, Borge Brende.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.