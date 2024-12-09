عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
QCB Governor Meets With Scale AI Global Head Of Growth

QCB Governor Meets With Scale AI Global Head Of Growth


12/9/2024 3:02:39 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Governor of Qatar Central bank (QCB) H E sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani met with the Global Head of Growth at Scale AI, Trevor Thomson.

During the meetings, they reviewed the latest global economic developments. Seperately, QCB Governor also met with the President of the World Economic Forum, Borge Brende.

MENAFN09122024000063011010ID1108969983


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search