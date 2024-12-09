QCB Governor Meets With Scale AI Global Head Of Growth
12/9/2024 3:02:39 AM
Doha, Qatar: Governor of Qatar Central bank (QCB) H E sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani met with the Global Head of Growth at Scale AI, Trevor Thomson.
During the meetings, they reviewed the latest global economic developments. Seperately, QCB Governor also met with the President of the World Economic Forum, Borge Brende.
