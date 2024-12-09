Danta Vaughn Launches A Human Capital 360 Growth System To Help Entrepreneurs Revolutionize Their Financial Footprint

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CEO Danta Vaughn, Human Capital 360°, LLC

Over 3 Million Client Engagements Worldwide

Helping 1 Million Entrepreneurs grow 360 degrees.

Human Capital 360 is the Launch of a Personal Development and Growth System Aimed to help 1 Million Entrepreneurs incrementally grow 360 degrees.

- Danta VaughnMD, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Danta Vaughn is the CEO of Human Capital 360°, LLC. A consulting and training powerhouse of business diagnostics, technology Alignment, Security protection, Human resources, Business Operations, Analytics, and Revenue Data-analysis (360° D.A.S.H. B.O.A.R.D.)Today we announce the release of Human Capital's 360 Growth System. The system solves the problem“Why Businesses Fail.” After 25 years of coaching, training and mentoring entrepreneurs, the discovery was made that more businesses fail due to personal infirmities than anything else; and conversely that the growth and longevity of businesses are proportionately tied to the personal development and wherewithal of the owner. Digital Information is vastly increasing. "We target training and coaching entrepreneurs in marginal and urban arenas the correlation between personal development and financial growth, through our 360° system, says Danta and team."What makes this system different from other business models is that this fortune 500 team is comprised of executives, personal development trainers and business financial growth experts, giving entrepreneurs and startups everything they need to launch and operate a successful business with the mission to help 1 Million entrepreneurs and their families revolutionize.Human Capital's 360 growth system has 6 major components:- PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT| One on Ones, Master Classes, Events, Speaking Engagements, Books.- D.A.S.H.B.O.A.R. D| Diagnostics, Alignment, Salesforce, Human Resources, Data Analysis, Business, Operations, Analytics, Revenue.- S.A.F.E.T.Y Value| Security, Assessments, Financial, Evaluation, Threat, Yield.- S.C.A.L. E| Social-Media, Client, Attraction, Leverage, Elevation.- Complex Marketing 360°.- S.A.V. E| Sorting, Assessments, Valuation, E-commerce.HONORABLE MENTIONS:- Over 3 Million Client Engagements Worldwide- Danta Vaughn trained and mentored over 3 million entrepreneurs how to increase their empirical knowledge to 10x the projection of their revenue and brands.- Danta Vaughn mastered strategies of personal development, character training, and human capital making it a personal quest to help others realize their human capital potential to scale 360 degrees.Human Capital 360° encompasses everything an entrepreneur needs to become a valuable, thriving, and sustainable business.

CEO Danta Vaughn

HUMAN CAPITAL 360

