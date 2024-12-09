Discover The CPT (Icompnet) Listing On XT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are delighted to announce that CPT (iComPneT) will soon be listed on XT.COM! The CPT/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone (Layer 2). Please mark your calendars and stay tuned for the following go-live schedule:



Deposit: 09:00 on December 09, 2024 (UTC)

Trading: 09:00 on December 10, 2024 (UTC) Withdrawal: 09:00 on December 11, 2024 (UTC)











About CPT (iComPneT)

CPT is the native token of iComPneT, driving a revolutionary mining ecosystem focused on Chia's XCH cryptocurrency. The project leverages Chia's energy-efficient Proof of Space and Time protocol, providing CPT holders with access to mining rewards and sustainable profits while maintaining an environmentally responsible approach.

The CPT ecosystem harnesses a staggering 200,000 TB of disk space for mining operations, making it one of the most innovative and scalable Chia projects in the market. As the network undergoes halving events, the scarcity of XCH tokens is expected to bolster token value, offering greater profitability to CPT holders. By strategically combining cutting-edge technology, sustainability, and a robust reward model, iComPneT paves the way for long-term success in the evolving cryptocurrency landscape.

Website:

Blockchain Browser:

Whitepaper Link:

About

Established in 2018, is the world's first social-infused digital asset trading platform, serving nearly 8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, and 40+ million ecosystem users globally. Supporting 800+ tokens and 1000+ trading pairs, offers diverse trading options, including spot, margin, and futures trading.

Our mission is to empower users to explore the infinite potential of blockchain technology while delivering a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience.



Website:

X (Twitter): Telegram:



Join us as we welcome CPT to and continue building a brighter future for the cryptocurrency community!

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

...

CPT (iComPneT)

...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

