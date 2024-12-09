Qatar Career Development Center Launches First-of-its-Kind Search Engine for Arabic Career Development Terms

(MENAFN- qf) 08 December 2024 - Doha, Qatar - Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation (QF), proudly unveils a groundbreaking search engine for career development terms. Developed in collaboration with the Translation and Training Center (TTC) at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) and the Asia Pacific Career Development Association (APCDA), this specialized platform provides the first-of-its-kind, comprehensive glossary of career development terms translated into Arabic.

This pioneering platform goes beyond a static glossary. It presents a dynamic, continuously evolving database of standardized Arabic career development terms paired with their English equivalents. This significant advancement ensures users have access to the latest definitions and concepts in career guidance and development, tailored to the rapid advancements in the field. The platform is equipped with a powerful search engine that allows users to find terms and their definitions within fractions of a second. Additionally, the alphabetical arrangement of terms in both Arabic and English facilitates easy navigation and exploration. By localizing these advanced concepts, the platform enhances the ability of Arabic-speaking career practitioners to deliver high-quality guidance services.

Moreover, the platform features an interactive user interface with regular content updates based on the latest glossary editions released by APCDA. It provides detailed definitions of specialized career development terms with multi-dimensional explanations. This makes it an invaluable resource for researchers, practitioners, career and academic counselors, and industry professionals, ultimately elevating the quality of career guidance services throughout the region.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Saad Abdulla Al-Kharji, Acting Director of QCDC, said: “The launch of the Arabic version of the third edition of the APCDA Glossary of Career Development Terms represents a strategic milestone in solidifying the Arabic language’s position within professional and scientific fields. We are honored to collaborate with the HBKU’s TTC and the APCDA, whose contributions enable us to empower Arab career practitioners to provide top-tier career guidance services to our youth.”

Mr. Arun Mital, Executive Director of APCDA, praised the innovative approach taken by QCDC in delivering the APCDA Glossary in Arabic language, stating: “The new version of the Glossary of Career Development Terms developed by QCDC is indeed an exciting new way of using the APCDA Glossary, both for Arabic speakers and English speakers. The ability to find definitions so quickly and easily changes a boring-looking document into a lively and fun experience. The improved communication achieved within our field by making career development terms easily understandable truly builds bridges across diverse cultures.”

Mr. Mazen Alfarhan, Acting Director of HBKU’s Translation and Training Center, stated: “The release of the Arabic version of the third edition of the APCDA Glossary of Career Development Terms marks a pivotal step in advancing linguistic accessibility in the field of career development. We take pride in contributing to this landmark initiative, motivated by our steadfast commitment at Hamad Bin Khalifa University to preserving the Arabic language and ensuring its adaptability to diverse professional contexts. By making this platform available to Arabic-speaking communities, we affirm the shared dedication of our two institutions to enhancing career development practices in Qatar and the broader region. This collaborative effort empowers individuals with an inclusive and effective resource, bridging linguistic gaps and reinforcing the role of Arabic as a dynamic, professional language in the modern world.”

As the pioneering comprehensive Arabic linguistic reference in the career development field, this platform opens new avenues for the Arab region to contribute significantly to this vital field. The initiative aligns with ongoing efforts to preserve the Arabic language and enhance its presence in academic and professional domains, preparing Arab communities to effectively navigate the challenges of the future labor market.

Through this initiative, QCDC and its partners reaffirm their shared commitment to advancing career development in the Arab region and promoting Arabic as a global language that meets contemporary demands across various fields.





