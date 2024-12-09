Endpoint Security Market Grow At Exponential CAGR Of 8.4% By 2031 AO Kaspersky Lab, Broadcom, Microsoft Corporation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Endpoint Security Market

Surge in use of bring your own devices (BYOD) and rise in number of connected devices drive the growth of the global endpoint security market.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Endpoint Security was valued at $14.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $31.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031. Endpoint security is a critically important step in securing the endpoint devices such as desktop computers, laptops, mobile devices, and others as this serves as entry to any structured network. Endpoint security technologies come with a number of advantages, including protection for weak services, network security for cloud and internet security, and improved data privacy and policy compliance. Endpoint security has grown significantly in importance over the past few years and has integrated itself into everyday living for people who own smartphones, computers, and other smart devices. Furthermore, organizations are now more vulnerable to risks like organized crime, malicious and unintentional insider threats, hacking activities, and rapid digitization across sectors. As the first line of defense in cybersecurity, endpoint security is extensively used.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 470 Pages) at:Region wise, the endpoint security market size was dominated by North America in 2021 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to the increased number of connected devices in use that has also increased the security risks faced by organizations. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the upcoming years, owing to rapid growth in technologies such as AI, IoT, connected devices, cloud services is attributed to the high demand of high endpoint device protection in Asia-Pacific. Key players in the Asia-Pacific region are adapting strategies such as acquisition and collaboration to improve endpoint security market analysis.Depending on end user, the IT and telecom segment dominated the endpoint security market share in 2021 and is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period, owing to increased usage of mobile devices among mass population. Moreover, security analysts, threat hunters, and IT professionals can assess and stop follow-on threats considerably and more swiftly owing to sophisticated analysis tools and capabilities of endpoint security tools. However, the healthcare segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the upcoming years, owing to enable safer, quicker and more convenient interaction between medical professionals and their medical assistants. Endpoint security is gaining popularity in the healthcare industry due to its increased end-to-end security with regard to patient data, cost advantages, and user-friendly networking features.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report :By deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the major share in 2021, garnering around two-thirds of the global endpoint security market revenue. The cloud segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period, owing to the flexibility and financial advantages that come with cloud services.By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment held the major share in 2021, garnering more than three-fifths of the global endpoint security market revenue. The small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period, owing to a surge in the number of SMEs in Asia-Pacific's region, including China, Japan, and India.Furthermore, factors such as increased use of bring your own devices (BYOD) and number of connected devices primarily drive the growth of the endpoint security market . However, lack of skilled workers hampers market growth to some extent. Moreover, the increase in adoption of AI enabled automated responses is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for endpoint security market forecast.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on a number of countries worldwide. Complete lockdown, social isolation, and quarantine, among other pandemic response tactics, have had a negative effect on several global industries, including a portion of the IT security sector. Enterprise virtual private network (VPN) servers were essential to groups and institutions because so many workers now worked from home and so many students were enrolled in online courses. As a result, businesses faced greater cyber risks and threats as a result of the quick adoption of new ideas. There has been an increasing number of COVID-19 websites offering fake prepositions in return for personal information, which is one of the main reasons why attacks on corporate emails have increased. Thus, organizations were anticipated to implement endpoint security solutions during the COVID-19 outbreak by promoting social seclusion at work and permitting remote work-from-home offices. This has helped accelerate the uptake of cloud infrastructure and services, which has increased the market's active device base quickly. This resulted in quick adoption of endpoint security solutions and growth in the market.Inquiry Before Buying:The key players profiled in this report includeAO Kaspersky Lab, SentinelOne, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Comodo Security Solutions, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, CrowdStrike, Broadcom, Trend Micro Incorporated, Cisco Systems Inc., McAfee, LLCKEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy solution type, in 2021, the endpoint protection platform segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with an 7.3% impressive CAGR. However, the endpoint detection and response segment is estimated to reach $31.89 billion by 2031, during the forecast period.By deployment mode, in 2021, the on-premise segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with an 7.3% impressive CAGR. However, the cloud segment is estimated to reach $12.96 billion by 2031, during the forecast period.By industry vertical, the IT and telecom segment is estimated to reach $4.91 billion by 2031, with an 4.5% impressive CAGR, during the forecast period. However, healthcare segments are expected to witness approximately 10.2% CAGRs, respectively, during the forecast period respectively.Region-wise, the endpoint security market growth was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific and Europe are expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecasted period.Other Trending Reports:Emotion AI Market -Security as a Service Market -Cloud Computing Services Market -

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.