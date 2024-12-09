Trinatracker Unlocks Its Supertrack Potential, With Annual Power Generation Increased 2% To 4%

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHANGZHOU, China, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Three experts in the field of

photovoltaics have taken an in-depth look at the prospects for the global application of solar trackers and the value and trends of intelligent tracking technology, and discussed the growth of intellectualization and digitalization in solar tracking plants, providing strong references for project owners, developers and EPCs.

TrinaTracker smart control system new update

Continue Reading

Coming together in a webinar titled "Real data insights from Trina Tracker's smart control system" on November 27 were representatives of TrinaTracker, an intelligent solar tracking solutions provider, Wood Mackenzie, a photovoltaic research institution, and PV Case, a photovoltaic software supplier.

During the webinar TrinaTracker unveiled a white paper on its SuperTrack. Dr Sun Kai, head of smart control systems at TrinaTracker, said the whitepaper covered the latest smart tracking technologies for optimizing solar plant performance in complex terrain and diffused irradiance conditions, and two test projects in China and Spain with performance data for one year, through tests and supervision of third-party institutions.



The smart tracking system uses algorithms and controllers to increase the power generation of solar plants by reducing the shield between solar modules and increasing the power generation in low irradiance conditions, Sun said. In the one-year performance test by third parties, the TrinaTracker Smart Control System was shown to have increased power generation of solar tracking plants by an average of 2%-4% compared with what would otherwise have been the case, and by more than 10% in rainy and cloudy conditions.

With increasing demand for smart control systems, project owners and O&M companies are looking to improve the stability and convenience of power stations during O&M using the technology. TrinaTracker launched the industry's first tracker-level cloud platform, which can conduct remote monitoring and remote parameter modification, thereby reducing the amount of labor needed on a project site during O&M, and shortening the time to locate faults and resolving them, thus improving streamlining O&M and reducing related costs.

Joe Shangraw, the research associate with Wood Mackenzie, said global demand for smart tracking technology exists not only in mid-to-high latitudes, low-light areas and complex terrains, but also in real-time electricity markets because smart tracking can improve power generation during morning and evening low light, when electricity is more expensive.

To download the SuperTrack whitepaper, please click:

SOURCE TrinaTracker

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED