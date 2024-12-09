Periodic Announcement On The Acquisition Of The Bank‘S Own Shares And Its Results (Week 5)
Date
12/9/2024 2:01:01 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This announcement contains information on transactions of the Acquisition of own shares of AB Šiaulių bankas (the Bank) carried during the period specified below under the Bank's own share buy-back programme announced on 31 October 2024.
The period during which the acquisition of the Bank's own shares under the programme was carried out – 04.11.2024 – 06.12.2024.
Period covered by this periodic report – 02.12.2024 – 06.12.2024.
Other information:
| Transaction overview
| Date
| Total number of shares purchased on the day ( units)
| Weighted average price (EUR)
| Total value of transactions (EUR)
| 2024.12.02
| 65,637
| 0.826
| 54,200.55
| 2024.12.03
| 84,686
| 0.826
| 69,980.76
| 2024.12.04
| 77,184
| 0.828
| 63,886.22
| 2024.12.05
| 53,284
| 0.829
| 44,159.19
| 2024.12.06
| 120,000
| 0.828
| 99,310.01
| Total acquired during the current week
| 400,791
| 0.827
| 331,536.73
| Total acquired during the programme period
| 2,374,748
| 0.826
| 1,960,598.07
The Bank's own bought-back shares: 9,223,957 units.
Following the above transactions, the Bank will own a total of 9,624,748 units of own shares representing 1.45 % of the Bank's issued shares.
Further detailed information on the transactions is attached.
This information is also available at:
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
...
Attachment
Additional detailed information about transactions (week 5)
