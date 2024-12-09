Subsea7 Share Repurchases

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Luxembourg – 9 December 2024 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced transactions made in accordance with its share repurchase programme during the week commencing 2 December 2024. Date on which the share repurchase programme was announced: 25 July 2019, with a two-year extension announced on 19 April 2023. The duration of the share repurchase programme: until 18 April 2025.



In the period from 2 December 2024 until 6 December 2024, Subsea 7 S.A. repurchased a total of 309,000 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 177.3325 per share.

Overview of transactions Dates Aggregated daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average share price per day

(NOK) Total daily transaction value

(NOK) 2 December 2024 63,500 174.2916 11,067,517 3 December 2024 62,000 177.7555 11,020,841 4 December 2024 61,000 180.1430 10,988,723 5 December 2024 61,500 177.8078 10,935,180 6 December 2024 61,000 176.7784 10,783,482 Previously disclosed 14,863,304 106.1660 1,577,977,929 Accumulated 15,172,304 107.6154 1,632,773,672 The issuer's holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, and reflecting previous share cancellations of 7,787,967 shares, as well as share transfers to satisfy the Company's long-term incentive plan obligations, Subsea 7 S.A. owns a total of 6,574,336 of its own shares, corresponding to 2.18% of the issued share capital of Subsea 7 S.A. Total shares in issue, including treasury shares, were 302,188,272.



Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the share repurchase programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report



This is information that Subsea 7 S.A. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements of Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 9 December 2024 at 08:00 CET.

