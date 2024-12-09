Mary OTT Release: Where And How To Watch Noa Cohen's Controversial Movie Online?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mary, a coming-of-age biblical epic, has stirred controversy on the internet. Directed by DJ Caruso and written by Timothy Michael Hayes, the movie stars Noa Cohen, Ido Tako and two-time Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins.

What is 'Mary' all about?

The movie Mary follows Mary, Joseph, and their newborn son, Jesus, as they flee the relentless pursuit of King Herod.

It shows the remarkable journey following the birth of Jesus , one of the most profound figures in human history.

| Vicky Vidya OTT release: Watch Rajkumar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer on Netflix

The plot takes shape after Mary is shunned following a miraculous conception and forced into hiding.

When King Herod then orders a murderous hunt for her newborn baby, Mary and Joseph flee - bound by faith and driven by courage - to save his life.

Mary: What is the controversy?

Several people have raised objections to the movie. Many have questioned the wisdom of casting an Israeli actress in the role of a biblical figure, particularly one set in the Middle East.

| Mary: New movie on Netflix sparks controversy

For conservative Christians, this movie is a deviation from traditional religious doctrine. They say that Mary's relationship with Joseph has been inaccurately depicted.

"This is a joke and a slap in the face to all Christians . How dare you let that disgusting Jew play Mary?" a user wrote on the internet.

In a Netflix blog, director Caruso has been quoted as saying, "When I first read Tim's script, I knew it could serve as the foundation for my goal: to portray Mary as someone we can all connect with, not just as a saint but as the young woman we all recognize before her sanctification."

| Netflix users beware! New scam aims to steal your credit card details Mary: Where and how to watch?

'Mary' can be watched on Netflix , where it made its debut on December 6. In India, it is already among the top 10 trending movies.