عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

H&M Foundation: From Awareness To Action - A New Guide For Climate Communicators


12/9/2024 1:45:51 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A new guide has been released to help climate communicators use culture to turn climate awareness into action. Pop Culture: Bursting the Climate Communications Bubble is a result of the partnership between New Zero World and the H&M Foundation. Leveraging data from the likes of Kantar and the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, as well as insights from the worlds of behavioural change and the creative industries, Pop Culture shows how communicators of all kinds can use culture to bridge the action gap.

STOCKHOLM
, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
A new guide featuring tools and insights to help global climate communicators use culture to bridge the gap between climate awareness and climate action has been released by New Zero World. Pop Culture highlights data showing that most people are not only aware of climate change but are worried about it and understand that human behaviour is a major cause. But data alone doesn't inspire change – stories do. Stories connected to people's experiences, values, and emotions can motivate climate action in ways data can't.

Continue Reading

H&M Foundation Brand image

The H&M Foundation's mission is to support the textile industry in halving its greenhouse gas emissions every decade, while promoting a just and fair transition for both people and planet. Key to this mission is communication, emphasising solutions, sharing stories of success and progress, and highlighting actionable steps. This creates a sense of empowerment-helping people feel that while the challenges are great, they are not impossible.

"We're excited to collaborate with New Zero World, which focuses on improving climate literacy and storytelling in the creative industries. Together, we aim to promote climate narratives that spark hope and drive behavioural change," said Karolina Fabó, Communications Strategist at H&M Foundation.

Lead author, Ross Findon, New Zero World's director of communications, said: "So often we treat the climate crisis like a test, where we just need to tell people the right answers and they can go away and solve it. The truth is that so much of how we behave is not governed by having the right information, but by how we make sense of information and that is exactly what culture helps us do."

Pop Culture: Bursting the Communications Bubble
is available at climatecommunications

Downloadable Assets:
 Media-Assets

Contact for further details or interviews:
 Ross
Findon, Communications Director, [email protected]
Jasmina Sofić, Media Relations Responsible, +4673 465 59 59

Photo:
Logo:

SOURCE H&M Foundation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN09122024003732001241ID1108969787


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search