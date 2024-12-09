Hidden Dangers of Thyroid Cancer in Young Women

(MENAFN- Avian We) Although rare, thyroid cancer is growing fast and has become common in young women. In the last few years, according to the statistics, it was seen that it is the most common cancer in the population of women aged 20-39 years. While the thyroid cancers are rising in the numbers, this remains an obscure entity which often disguises as a benign lump in the neck. It is crucial to make the young woman aware of the risks, symptoms, and treatment options that are available for thyroid cancer.

Risk Factors and Symptoms

Thyroid cancer often occurs in women aged between 20 and 39 years. Even though the causes of thyroid cancer remain unknown, some risk factors have been identified. Some of these include: family history of thyroid cancer, exposure to radiation especially during childhood, some genetic syndromes such as multiple endocrine neoplasia (MEN), and gender: women are more frequently diagnosed than men and three times as likely to develop thyroid cancer than men.

Symptoms of Thyroid Cancer

The symptoms of thyroid cancer can be low-key; they include a mass or nodule in the neck, swelling in the neck, pain in the neck or throat, hoarseness or changes in the voice, difficulty swallowing or breathing, coughing, and a persistent sore throat. In some instances, thyroid cancer may have no noticeable symptoms at all till it has spread to the other parts of the body.

Diagnosis and Treatment

Diagnosis of thyroid cancer is usually a blend of physical examination and imaging tests, along with FNAC. The treatment usually includes surgery or radioactive iodine therapy or a combination of both.

Surgical Treatment: Surgical removal of the thyroid gland, referred to as thyroidectomy, is considered the first and foremost step in the treatment of thyroid cancer.

Radioactive Iodine Therapy: This therapy entails the oral consumption of radioactive iodine, which kills cancerous cells in the body.

Prevention and Detection

Although there are no known methods to ensure thyroid cancer, the risks can be minimized by employing the following: regular check-ups, healthy lifestyle, and avoidance of radiation.

Healthy Lifestyle

Having a healthy lifestyle can help reduce the risks of thyroid cancer. A healthy diet with fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, regular exercise, stress management, and proper sleep can help prevent thyroid cancer. Maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding smoking, and limiting alcohol consumption also helps reduce the risk.

Avoiding Radiation Exposure

Limiting exposure to radiation, especially during childhood and adolescence, can also reduce the risk of getting thyroid cancer. This includes avoiding unnecessary medical imaging tests, such as CT scans, and avoiding exposure to radiation from sources such as nuclear power plants.



Thyroid cancer is a significant health concern for young women in India. While awareness of the risks and symptoms of this condition is essential, the importance of early detection and treatment cannot be overlooked. Being more proactive about our health, making efforts to lower our risk, and seeking medical attention promptly if symptoms occur can help prevent and cure thyroid cancer effectively. Together, we can help reduce the burden of thyroid cancer in India and ensure our citizens lead healthier lives.







