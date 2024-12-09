Mercedes, Porsches, Audis, And Ferraris: A Sneak Peek Into Ousted Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad's Garage

(MENAFN- Live Mint) While 90% of Syrians live below the poverty line, Islamist rebel forces who stormed Bashar al-Assad 's palace discovered a collection of luxury cars, including Mercedes, Porsches, Audis, and Ferraris. Social is flooding with videos showing rebel forces exploring a vast, abandoned garage believed to be owned by Assad.

In a post on X, a netizen wrote,“90% of Syrians are under the poverty line. Meanwhile, this is a small section of Assad's garage.”

A user remarked,“one thing remains crystal clear - the power of selfishness and corruption is downright evil. What's the use of all our advancements and progress if people are still suffering? why amass all the wealth when your citizens can bearly afford a decent meal”,

Another user said,“Greed has no pocket.”

Another user said,“When is the auto auction?”

"Reminds me of Romania, The Romanian Revolution in 1989 the fall of Ceausescu, He had all expensive cars and everything western while he oppressed the people," wrote another user.

Earlier, in 2023, the U.N. humanitarian chief warned that the ongoing 12-year conflict in Syria has driven 90% of its population into poverty.



Assad's exit came less than two weeks after the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched a swift rebel offensive, challenging more than five decades of Assad family rule and breaking long-standing frontlines in Syria's civil war. On Sunday, they claimed to have taken Damascus, announcing that Assad had fled, which led to nationwide celebrations and the looting of Assad's luxurious residence.