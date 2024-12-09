'Kisi Ke Baap Ka...': Diljit Dosanjh Responds To Bajrang Dal Outrage Over 'Alcohol, Meat' At Indore Concert

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Indore concert faced protests from Bajrang Dal just a day before the event after news spread that the gig would involve the serving of alcohol and meat. The protests took place in the heart of the city, with Bajrang Dal raising concerns over the cultural implications of such provisions at the concert.

Responding to the protests, the Ikk Kudi hitmaker recited a couplet during his concert and said,“Kisi Ke Baap Ka Hindustaan Thodi Hai.”

Yash Bachani, a member of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), voiced strong opposition, saying,“Bajrang Dal got information about a concert happening in the city where there would be open liquor, and meat would be served. We have come here to inspect the same.”

“We are also alert about any Love Jihad incident happening here. We oppose the open liquor and serving of meat to protect the culture in the city. Bajrang Dal can come out on the streets to protest against the concert tomorrow,” he added.

Local BJP MLAs Usha Thakur and Golu Shukla were backing these protests.

Diljit Dosanjh Responds to Bajrang Dal's Demands

Diljit Dosanjh avoided directly mentioning any protest against him. Still, during his Sunday concert in Indore, Diljit recited a part of veteran lyricist Rahat Indori's hit piece 'Agar Khilaf Hai Hone Do'.

He was heard saying,“Agar Khilaf Hai Hone Do Jaan Thodi Hai, Yeh Sab Dhuaan Hai Koi Aasmaan Thodi Hai, Sab Ka Khoon Hai Shaamil Yahan Ki Mitti Mein, Kisi Ke Baap Ka Hindustaan Thodi Hai.”

As the protests subsided, attendees were quick to confirm that the event proceeded smoothly, with no alcohol or meat served at the Indore venue of Diljit Dosanjh's concert.

One concertgoer shared,“There was no non-veg, no alcohol at Diljit's Indore concert,” confirming the city's adherence to the police's rules.

Diljit Dosanjh Concert Pune Liquor Ban Controversy

Indore wasn't the only city where Diljit Dosanjh faced controversies about his Dil-Luminati concerts.

Earlier, the state excise department in Pune had cancelled the permit to serve alcohol at his concert in Kothrud following protests from local residents and political figures.

The opposition, spearheaded by the youth wing of the NCP party and BJP leader Chandrakant Patil, raised concerns about the serving of alcohol at the event, forcing the excise department to intervene.

Diljit Defends His Song Lyrics and Censorship Concerns

During a Dil-Luminati concert in Hyderabad, the Telangana government banned Diljit Dosanjh from singing certain songs with references to alcohol. However, Diljit was unfazed by the censorship and creatively bypassed the issue by replacing alcohol references with“softer” alternatives like Coca-Cola.

Addressing the censorship issue during his concerts, Diljit shared his thoughts:“I am not defending my songs or myself. Main sirf itna chahta hoon ke agar aap censorship lagana chahte ho gaano pe toh woh censorship Bhartiya cinema pe bhi hona chahiye. Right? Bhartiya cinema mein toh jitni badi gun utna bada hero. Kaunsa bada actor hai jisen sharab ka gaana ya scene nahi kiya? Hai koi? Yaad araha hai? Mere ko toh koi yaad nahi araha. Toh agar aapne censorship lagana hai toh please sab pe lagao (I just want that if you want to censor songs, then the censorship should be applied to Indian cinema too. In Indian films, the bigger the gun, the bigger the hero. Which big actor has not done a song on alcohol or a similar scene? Is there anyone? I can't remember. So if you want to apply censorship, then do it on everyone).”

Despite the controversies, Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour continues to captivate audiences across India. Chandigarh will host Dosanjh on December 14, followed by the grand finale in Guwahati on December 29.