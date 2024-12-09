US Strikes 75 ISIS Targets In Syria, Expresses Concern Over Resurgence

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United States has expressed concern over the potential resurgence of in Syria following the victory of rebel forces. In its latest strikes, the U.S. targeted 75 ISIS-related positions in the country.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced late on Sunday, December 8, that it had carried out against numerous ISIS positions in Syria. The air raids specifically targeted the group's leaders, operatives, and camps.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Defense confirmed that it would continue its presence in eastern Syria to prevent the return of ISIS and would take necessary actions to address the threat.

Daniel Shapiro, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense for the Middle East, reiterated the call for all parties to refrain from harming civilians in the wake of the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's government in Syria.

In addition, reports indicate that following recent events in Syria, the United States is considering the removal of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham from its list of designated terrorist groups. This move could signal a shift in U.S. policy towards the group, which has been a key player in the ongoing conflict.

The situation remains fluid, and as the U.S. continues its military operations in Syria, it is likely that discussions about the future of the region, including the presence of ISIS and other militant groups, will intensify.

The complexities of the Syrian conflict make it essential for international stakeholders to remain vigilant and proactive in addressing the ever-changing dynamics.

