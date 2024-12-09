(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Arcadis completes share buyback program and reports final transactions

Amsterdam, December 9, 2024 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading data driven global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, announced its share buyback program to be completed on 5 December 2024. Since the start of the share buyback program on 4 October 2024, a total of 810,000 ordinary shares have been repurchased to cover obligations from employee incentive plans and commitments for stock dividend. The shares have been repurchased at a volume-weighted average share price of €63.41, for a total consideration of € 51,360,390.

Final transaction update

Arcadis has repurchased 91,858 of its own shares in the period 2 December – 5 December 2024 at an average price of €63.21. The total consideration of this repurchase was € 5,806,498.

Overviews of all transactions under this program are published in weekly press releases and on the website of Arcadis.

