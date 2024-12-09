Vastned Belgium Has Obtained Commitments For The Financing Of EUR 345 Million Subject To Completion Of The Reverse Cross-Border Merger

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In the prospect of the reverse cross-border merger whereby Vastned Retail N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VASTN), the Dutch parent company of Vastned Belgium NV (Euronext Brussels: VASTB), will merge with and into Vastned Belgium on 1 January 2025 (after fulfilment of customary conditions), Vastned Belgium NV today announces that it has obtained commitments for a total amount of EUR 345 million in credit lines ( the Financing ).

