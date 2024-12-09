Bayport Management Ltd Updates The Prospective Record Date And Exchange Date For The Exchange Of Its Outstanding Senior And Subordinated Social Bonds.
Date
12/9/2024 1:16:03 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bayport Management Ltd updates the prospective record date and exchange date for the exchange of its outstanding senior and subordinated social bonds
Attachments
Bayport Management Limited - Press Release (Update CSD Record Date) - 10 December 2024
