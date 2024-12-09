DIU Unit Uses Drones To Destroy Russian Hideouts, Communications Equipment
12/9/2024 1:10:34 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has shown how operators of FPV drones of the Firebird special forces destroy shelters, camouflaged military equipment and communications equipment of the Russians.
According to Ukrinform, the relevant footage was posted on facebook by the DIU press service.
“The video shows the results of the scouts' hunt in one of the frontline areas: the Moscovites were deprived of the signal from antennas and repeaters, enemy vehicles and camouflaged military equipment were burned, and the invaders' hideouts were struck,” the statement said.
Video: Official Telegram channel of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
According to the DIU, the priority of the Firebird special forces is to destroy the logistics, communications and surveillance equipment of the Russian invaders.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine showed how the Wings unit destroys enemy targets with the help of domestically produced Sich strike and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles.
