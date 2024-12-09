One Enemy Ship On Combat Duty In Black Sea - Cruise Missile Carrier
12/9/2024 1:10:33 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One enemy ship - a Kalibr cruise missile carrier - is on combat duty in the Black Sea
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ukrainian Navy in an operational update as of 06:00 on 09.12.2024 on facebook .
“There is 1 enemy ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles, there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov,” the post says.
According to the Ukrainian Navy, there are currently 6 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, of which 4 are Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total volley of up to 41 missiles.
In addition, as noted in the publication, during the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was passed by: 8 ships to the Black Sea, of which 5 continued to move towards the Bosphorus; 9 ships to the Sea of Azov, of which 1 moved from the Bosphorus.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, after the overthrow of the Bashir al-Assad regime in Syria, Russians are withdrawing ships from the Syrian base in Tartus.
The photo is illustrative
