One Enemy Ship On Combat Duty In Black Sea - Cruise Missile Carrier

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One enemy ship - a Kalibr missile carrier - is on combat duty in the Black Sea

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ukrainian Navy in an operational update as of 06:00 on 09.12.2024 on .

“There is 1 enemy ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles, there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov,” the post says.

According to the Ukrainian Navy, there are currently 6 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, of which 4 are Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total volley of up to 41 missiles.

In addition, as noted in the publication, during the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was passed by: 8 ships to the Black Sea, of which 5 continued to move towards the Bosphorus; 9 ships to the Sea of Azov, of which 1 moved from the Bosphorus.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, after the overthrow of the Bashir al-Assad regime in Syria, Russians are withdrawing ships from the Syrian base in Tartus.

The photo is illustrative