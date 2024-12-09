US To Continue Engagement In Region Under New Administration: Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The US Ambassador to Qatar, H E Timmy Davis, commented yesterday that the United States will continue its engagement with Qatar and the wider region under the new administration, building on existing relationships.

Ambassador Davis, speaking to the on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2024, emphasized that the United States has clear, fixed priorities, including working to reduce conflict in the region and strengthening bilateral relationships.

“The United States is in a place at this point that no matter the administration, we recognise that there is work, that there are positive outcomes that we're looking for in the region,” he said.

Ambassador Davis highlighted the significance of Qatar's role in the region, emphasising that it has been a leader in building relationships across the area. According to him, the shared priorities between Qatar and the US for the future have laid a tremendous foundation.

He pointed out that Qatar has become an extremely valuable partner to the US in security and across sectors including education, trade and investment, and technology.“Over the past year, Qatar has played a central role in mediating the conflict in Gaza. They have continued their long-standing efforts to provide humanitarian assistance and improve individual lives throughout the region,” said Ambassador Davis.

He added,“...My advice to the incoming administration will be get to Doha as quickly as possible. They go from the traditional come talk about education, commerce and investment, energy and people to people, but also because Qatar has been so central to how we think about ways to solve conflicts, ease burdens in North Africa and Lebanon and Gaza, here in the region that it is an important place to stop.

“I will urge leaders in this administration before Inauguration Day and certainly in the next administration to make their way to Doha because this is the place where we can make real progress toward peace.”

Focusing on the importance of the Doha Forum 2024, held under the slogan“The Innovation Imperative” over two days, Ambassador Davis emphasised that the event has become the premier international forum for addressing global challenges in real time due to Qatar's dedicated efforts, the forum's efficient organisation, and the diverse range of voices invited to participate.

“The First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden was here as the keynote speaker, and we are proud that she was able to join us. Her focus on education and on the ways in we take care of the planet is timely. We also think that her being here demonstrates the seriousness with which we take this bilateral relationship,” he said.

He said that Dr. Biden, during her visits to Education City and Weill Cornell Medicine - Qatar (WCM-Q), was impressed with the work and described it as a great commonsense approach, not only to healthcare but also to community and public health.