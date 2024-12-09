Situation In Syria Demands Prudence And Calm: Turkish Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Irfan Bukhari | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye H E Hakan Fidan has said that Turkiye attaches great importance to the national unity, stability, sovereignty, territorial integrity of Syria, and the well-being of the Syrian people.

Addressing a press on the sidelines of Doha Forum yesterday he said that the situation in Syria demands prudence and calm and refraining from steps that could further destabilize the region.

He said that territorial integrity of Syria must be preserved. He asked the world to help Syria in the transition period.“Make sure that the organizations, especially ISIS and PKK, do not take advantage of the situation.”



US to continue engagement in region under new administration: Ambassador

Momentum returning to Gaza negotiations, says Prime Minister EAA, ADB ink $250m deal to co-finance education projects

Read Also

Hakan Fidan noted that Turkiye will not hesitate to support the Syrian people and work towards stability and security in Syria.“The Syrian people will now decide their own future.”

He said that millions of Syrians who were forced to leave their homes could now return to their lands.

The Turkish Foreign Minister called for regional and international cooperation to support the Syrian people in achieving stability, construction, and reconstruction.

“The Syrian people cannot rebuild on their own and that both regional and international actors must act wisely and cautiously, avoiding any steps that could undermine stability.”

He noted that the new government (in Syria) should be inclusive of all parties asking the opposition parties to stay united.“We will continue to support efforts to establish stability and security in Syria,” he added.

He noted that Bashar regime failed to reconcile with its own people missing different opportunities.

“Half of the population was displaced, both internally and externally.” He said that it created a migration issue while the Assad regime was relying on drug money to survive.

He emphasised that the new (Syrian) administration must be formed in an orderly manner, and that the time has come for solidarity and the rebuilding of the country. "The unity of Syrian territories must be the foundation and caution must be exercised during the transitional period.”

He called for equal treatment of minorities and emphasized that the new Syrian administration should be inclusive, with no room for revenge. He also expressed appreciation for the proposals put forward by countries involved in the Syrian issue during Saturday's meetings in Doha.

He noted that the key priority is to reassure regional countries that the new administration will not pose a threat to its neighbours, but instead focus on resolving existing issues and eliminating threats.