Ayushmann: I’M Living My Dream As An Actor, Poet And A Musician

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) Ayushmann Khurrana says artistes are probably one of the most loved people because they are blessed to get love from across the world. He added that is living his dream as an actor, poet and; a & musician.

The said:“Artistes are probably one of the most loved people because they are blessed to get love from across the world! Art can transcend borders and languages, unify people, them from their daily lives and make the world a happier place.”

Ayushmann's has been streamed and heard by people living in 184 countries in 2024 and he is humbled to have entertained people worldwide.

“Despite being an actor and not a full time singer/musician, getting this reach for my music - with listeners from 184 countries is truly humbling and this further encourages me to do more music when I get time from my films. I'm truly blessed that I'm in creative arts, trying to bring a smile to the faces of people every single day,”_ says Ayushmann.

Ayushmann toured the US with his smash hit music. He had shows in five cities - Chicago, San Jose, New York, New Jersey & Dallas.

The actor added:“I'm living my dream as an actor, as a poet and as a singer & musician. I thank everyone who has listened to my songs, who have always showed up at my concerts. Your support means the world to me and encourages me to do so much more and I hope you continue to listen to my music and watch my films and get entertained forever!"

On the acting screen, Ayushmann will be seen in“Thama”, from Maddock's blockbuster horror comedy universe that is scheduled to release in Diwali 2025. He will also be headlining a Dharma - Sikhya production film that is yet untitled.