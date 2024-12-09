U.S. Announces Nearly One Billion USD In Longer-Term Weapons Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (NNN-XINHUA) – The U.S. Department of Defence, announced that, it will provide weapons worth 988 million U.S. dollars to Ukraine, over a relatively longer term, to enhance its military capabilities amid the conflict with Russia.

According to a statement, the additional military assistance, to be provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), involves ammunition for the HIMARS, unmanned aerial vehicles, and equipment, components, and spare parts to maintain, repair, and overhaul artillery systems, tanks, and armoured vehicles.

This is the Joe Biden administration's 22nd USAI package for Ukraine, the statement said.

Unlike weapons provided through the Presidential Drawdown Authorities, that are pulled down directly from shelves in the Pentagon's warehouse, weapons in a USAI package are usually procured through contracts, signed by the U.S. government with domestic manufacturers, often resulting in longer delivery times.– NNN-XINHUA

