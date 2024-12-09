S. Korea's Democratic Party To Push For Vote On Yoon's Impeachment Every Saturday

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SEOUL, Dec 9 (NNN-YONHAP) – South Korea's main liberal opposition Party, said yesterday that, it will try to push for a vote to impeach President Yoon Suk-yeol, every Saturday, following a botched impeachment attempt.

Kang Yu-jung, the Democratic Party spokesperson, told reporters that, a new impeachment motion will be reported to the National Assembly on Thursday and put up for a vote on Saturday.

Kang noted that, the party will continue to pursue the report on Thursday and the vote on Saturday for impeachment against Yoon.

The first impeachment motion against Yoon was scrapped, as most of the 108 ruling People Power Party lawmakers boycotted it on Dec 7.

Of 300 National Assembly lawmakers, more than 200 lawmakers are required to vote yes to pass the impeachment motion, over Yoon's declaration of an emergency martial law that was repealed by parliament.

The Democratic Party will submit bills today, to appoint special prosecutors and investigate charges of Yoon's insurrection and scandal involving his wife, in a bid to put them up for a vote, as early as Thursday, the spokesperson said.

Under the standing independent counsel bill that cannot be vetoed by the embattled president, the opposition has the right to recommend a special prosecutor, but the president can delay the appointment of the prosecutor.

Separately, the Democratic Party will report motions to impeach the justice minister and police chief to parliament tomorrow, and put them up for a vote on Thursday.– NNN-YONHAP