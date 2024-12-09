Review Blurbs Declares Andrew Marc Rowe's Hi De Ho, Infecterino!: The Come Up 5 Stars Of Infectious Fun

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Andrew Marc Rowe's Hi De Ho, Infecterino!: The Come Up is an electrifying debut that brilliantly marries dark humor, psychedelic whimsy, and razor-sharp satire. The first installment in The Parasol Files, this transcends traditional apocalyptic narratives with its kaleidoscopic storytelling and unforgettable characters, making it a must-read for fans of the bizarre and the brilliant.

Set against the backdrop of 1980s London, Rowe thrusts readers into a world teetering on the edge of fungal-fueled chaos. At the heart of the tale is Larry Evans, an up-and-coming rock star whose accidental transformation into "patient zero" of a fungal zombie apocalypse is as tragic as it is hilariously absurd.

Parallel to Larry's story is the breakout character, Subject #30452-a hyper-intelligent crow whose existential journey is as surreal as it is laugh-out-loud funny. From orchestrating his revenge to accidental fatherhood, the crow's odyssey through the American landscape is a psychedelic meditation on free will and purpose, punctuated with encounters that range from quirky to downright hallucinogenic.

Rowe's prose is a masterclass in blending the grotesque with the delightful, capturing scenes of fungal horror with the irreverent tone of a countercultural comic. The narrative's humor never overshadows its poignant moments, as characters like Hester, the misunderstood genius, and Willy, the recovering sex addict, lend depth and humanity to the frenetic pace of the plot.

This book is not just a read; it's an experience-a kaleidoscopic rollercoaster through the bizarre, the philosophical, and the utterly hilarious. Rowe's debut sets a high bar for the trilogy, leaving readers eagerly anticipating the next twisted chapter in The Parasol Files.

ISBN-10 ‏ : ‎ 1990159257 ISBN-13 ‏ : ‎ 978-1990159251