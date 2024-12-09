IED Detected, Destroyed In Palhallan Along Srinagar-Baramulla Highway, Traffic Restored

The officials said that the timely recovery of IED averted the major tragedy.

Officials said that a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir along with Army, CRPF and SSB Batalion detected an IED on Srinagar-Baramulla national highway at Palhallan in Baramulla's Pattan, reported news agency KNO.

Shortly after the detection of the IED, the traffic was halted and the movement of people was restricted, they said, adding that a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was rushed to spot, who later on destroyed the IED without causing any harm.

“The timely recovery of the IED thwarted an untoward incident”, they said, adding that the traffic has also been restored along the route.

Meanwhile, a case under the relevant sections of law in this regard has been registered in Police Station Pattan and investigation has been set into motion, officials further added.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now